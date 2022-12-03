Delhi MCD Elections 2022: All govt schools in national capital to remain shut TODAY

New Delhi: In view of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections, the Directorate of Education has directed to shut all the schools in the national capital on Saturday (December 3). Delhi is scheduled to go for polling for the MCD elections on Sunday (December 4).

"All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 (Saturday) is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular.

"The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," the circular further stated. All MCD schools will also remain closed on December 3 and December 5.

In a notice, the MCD said, keeping in view the long hours of duty, the day after the polling day is also to be treated as "period on election duty".

With almost 90 per cent of school staff deployed for election duty, heads of all MCD schools are hereby directed to close schools for students on December 5, it said.

However, the available teachers will conduct online classes on December 5, according to the notice and a senior MCD official.

According to the State Election Commission, 13,638 polling stations have been set up across Delhi for the civic elections.

(With agency inputs)

