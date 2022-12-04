topStoriesenglish
Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal asks people to vote for 'honest' party

Delhi CM cast his franchise for civic body polls and urged people to vote for party that's honest and works.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 11:44 AM IST|Source: PTI

Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal asks people to vote for 'honest' party

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday cast his vote in the MCD polls and appealed the public to vote for a party that works for people rather than creating hurdles. Kejriwal visited the polling booth in Civil Lines here along with his parents, wife and children. He exited the booth holding the hands of his parents.

"People should vote for the party that's honest and works. For those who focus on cleanliness of the city and not those who keep creating hurdles," he told reporters after casting his vote.

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates

Earlier in the day, the AAP convener urged people in the city to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest and performing establishment in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. The votes will be counted on December 7.

 

