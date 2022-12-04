Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Live Updates: Stage set, polling to begin shortly amid high security

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The national capital is all set to go for polling for the municipal elections or the MCD elections which are scheduled to be held today, December 4, 2022. Delhi MCD Elections will be held at 13,638 polling stations set up by Delhi State Election Commission and 1,45,05,322 voters will cast their franchise to decide the fate of 1349 candidates. The polling for the Delhi MCD elections 2022 will begin at 8 am and the voting will be concluded at 5 pm. To ensure hassle-free civic polls on December 4, the Delhi Police will deploy 40,000 security personnel at every nook and corner of the national capital.

Nearly 229 voters of 1,45,05,322 are aged over 100 years and 2,04,301 electors are in age between 80 to 100 years. The state commission has also established 68 model polling stations and 68 pink polling stations.

Meanwhile, all the markets will be closed in the national capital today, in view of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Chamber of Trade and Industries (CTI) informed on Saturday.