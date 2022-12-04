Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Live Updates: Stage set, polling to begin shortly amid high security
Delhi MCD Elections 2022: The polling for Delhi Municipal elections is scheduled to begin at 8 am at 13,638 polling stations across the national capital.
Delhi MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The national capital is all set to go for polling for the municipal elections or the MCD elections which are scheduled to be held today, December 4, 2022. Delhi MCD Elections will be held at 13,638 polling stations set up by Delhi State Election Commission and 1,45,05,322 voters will cast their franchise to decide the fate of 1349 candidates. The polling for the Delhi MCD elections 2022 will begin at 8 am and the voting will be concluded at 5 pm. To ensure hassle-free civic polls on December 4, the Delhi Police will deploy 40,000 security personnel at every nook and corner of the national capital.
Nearly 229 voters of 1,45,05,322 are aged over 100 years and 2,04,301 electors are in age between 80 to 100 years. The state commission has also established 68 model polling stations and 68 pink polling stations.
Meanwhile, all the markets will be closed in the national capital today, in view of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Chamber of Trade and Industries (CTI) informed on Saturday.
Delhi will vote in civic polls today, December 4, 2022 to decide the fate 1349 candidates. Over 1.45 crore electors will cast their votes for 250 wards in the civic body. Of these 1,45,05,322 voters, the number of people above 100 years of age is 229, while there are 2,04,301 voters between 80 years and 100 years.
The polling for the Delhi Municipal Corporation will begin at 8 am today, December 4, 2022 at 13638.
The total number of voters for the MCD elections is 1,45,05,322 of which 78,93,403 are male and 66,10,858 are female and 1061 are other voters.
