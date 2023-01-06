Delhi MCD Mayor Election: AAP, BJP councillors clash ahead of swearing-in; house adjourned without electing mayor - WATCH

New Delhi: A brawl erupted between AAP and BJP councillors in the first meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi House began on Friday (January 6). Councillors of both parties clashed with each other over the appointment of 10 aldermen by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.

The meeting began with BJP councillor Satya Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor and deputy mayor.

After Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take his oath, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest. Many also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus at Civic Center as BJP, AAP councillors clash with each other amid ensuing sloganeering ahead of Delhi Mayor polls. pic.twitter.com/v1HXUxawSC — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The BJP councillors retaliated by raising slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as AAP members returned fire by sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid chaos and clash between AAP, BJP councillors, the MCD house was adjourned before the commencement of voting for mayor elections.

The AAP has alleged that Saxena has appointed BJP leaders who were not experts in civic issues as aldermen.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a letter to Saxena on Thursday, also registered his protest on the issue.

#WATCH | Delhi: Chaos continues at Civic Center as BJP, AAP councillors hold protests with sloganeering against each other ahead of Delhi Mayor polls. Marshals are present inside. pic.twitter.com/gUUK3ozcBu — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The MCD House comprises 250 elected councillors. The BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and the AAP's three Rajya Sabha MPs and 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly Speaker will also participate in the elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

Six members of the standing committee will also be elected. The Congress, which has nine councillors, has decided not to take part in the voting.

Heavy deployment of police was in place at the Civic Centre building, the MCD headquarters.