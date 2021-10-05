MCD neither paid salary nor renewed contracts of guest teachers for one-and-a-half years: AAP’s Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: Guest teachers teaching in Delhi Municipal Corporation schools have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Delhi government for renewing their contracts and releasing their salaries. Everyone became emotional remembering the awful behavior of the BJP ruled MCD towards themselves. They said that the BJP-ruled MCD has not paid them salary for one and a half-two years and has now refused renewal of contracts as well.

Meanwhile, they met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after which the Delhi government released the salary of all guest teachers from their own funds.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak issued a statement on Sunday. He said, "we had told you how the BJP sitting in the MCD refused to renew the contract of about 700 guest teachers. All the guest teachers were working without salary for about one and a half years. At first the BJP did not pay them salary and when it came to renewal, it said that we do not need you now. Think what will happen to their families if they have not gotten salaries for so long and suddenly are unemployed. How will their families survive? What will they feed their family, their wife and children? But the brutal BJP will not understand this."



He said, "they reached out to the mayor and leaders of BJP with their problems, but even there they were disappointed. These people got upset and met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. And now they are all very happy as Aam Aadmi Party not only renewed their contract but also released everyone's salary from its fund. The guest teachers, happy with the support of the Delhi government, told us how the BJP's MCD harassed them time and again. I would like those people to keep their point in front of the public."



Manoj Vats, president of All Delhi Contract Teachers Association, said, "We were constantly pushing for renewal of our contract for almost two years. Due to non-payment of salary, it became difficult to run the family. We met Mayor of BJP and leaders in Municipal Corporation. No one understood our pain. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party understood our problem. Keeping in view the problem of Delhi's education system and the state of contract teachers, they renewed our contract and released the fund for our salary. That's why I and my team express my gratitude to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak ji, Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj ji and Leader of Opposition Vikas Goyal ji."



Teachers from All Delhi Contractual Teachers Association Pradeep Rathi, Mamta Tokas, Geeta Shokeen, Parul Yadav, Neeru Pal and Saba Khan said, "during Corona, we were not getting salary for the last one and a half years. We requested the BJP leaders sitting in MCD many times for salary, then every time their only answer was that we do not have money to give you. We kept requesting again and again. And finally now they have sent us a written notice that they no longer need us. Our families have suffered a lot during all this. There were even problems in getting ration in the house but our problems were not visible to the people of BJP. We are thankful to the Delhi government that they have released the fund for the salary as soon as we went to them. Chief Minister's team assured us that he will keep standing with us in our difficult times. We all heartily thank Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji and his team."

