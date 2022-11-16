topStoriesenglish
Delhi MCD Polls: Kanhaiya, Maken among Congress' 'Star Campaigners' - Check Full List Here

Kanhaiya Kumar, Ajay Maken, Alka Lamba and Sachin Pilot are among the top leaders of the list of 40 ‘star campaigners’

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

New Delhi: Two weeks ahead of Delhi’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s elections, Congress, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, has released its list of star campaigners for the polls, aggressively stepping into overturning the government of Bhartiya Janata Party in MCD. Kanhaiya Kumar, Ajay Maken, Alka Lamba and Sachin Pilot are among the top leaders of the list of 40 ‘star campaigners’. Earlier, leader Ajay Maken had sent his resignation to the newly appointed Chief of Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, citing his inability and unwillingness to continue as the in-charge of Rajasthan. 

However, his presence in the list of star campaigners suggests his wish to work for Delhi. Maken, in his resignation letter to Kharge, wrote that he wishes to focus on Delhi through trade unions and NGOs to raise issues related to pollution, slums, street vendors and residents of unauthorized colonies.

Also Read: Ajay Maken QUITS as Rajasthan Congress in-charge, cites ‘NO ACTION’ against Gehlot camp

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress had released its final list of 249 candidates for 250 wards for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections through its official Twitter handle. However, Ward 86 of East Patel Colony has remained vacated, as per the official list. 

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

