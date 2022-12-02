Delhi MCD polls: ‘Police fully prepared…’ says Delhi Top Cop

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s election is scheduled to be on December 4, 2022. Arrangements for the elections are on the way. Metro will start from 4 am. The Special Commissioner of Police has said that the police is fully prepared for the MCD elections. They have planned the security arrangements with every detail in mind. Pre-polls, polls, and post-polls will all have different types of security deployed. The Delhi Police Intelligence Wing collaborates with special forces and federal agencies. The police is conducting minute-to-minute policing and working 24 hours a day to prevent law and order situations and to ensure a fair and free election.

Special Commissioner of Police’s quote on MCD

Metro service for the day

Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 AM from all terminal stations on the day of the civic polls slated to be held on December 4, officials said on Friday. Election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held from 8 AM to 5:30 PM. "On the day of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on December 4, the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 AM from all terminal stations." "The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 AM. After 6 AM, metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day," the DMRC said in a statement.

BJP’s commitment

The BJP on Friday announced its commitment to regularise weekly markets of street vendors and hawkers, hours before the culmination of campaigning for civic polls. Addressing a press conference, National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said except the BJP, other parties only focused on street vendors and hawkers but forgot them after the elections. The eight lakh street vendors and hawkers in Delhi work hard to earn their livelihood, he said.

AAP on MCD Polls

Aam Admi Party eader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will hold a roadshow in Patparganj. While trying to revive its prospects in MCD polls, the Congress, in its election manifesto has promised RO water purifying systems for drinking water, clearing the three landfills in Delhi in 18 months and waiver of outstanding house tax due.Making `Delhi will be Sheila ji`s Delhi` as party`s poll pitch, Congress makes a mention of two schemes named after former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit - Sheila Dixit Swasthya Sahayatha Yojana for medicines at half the price, and the Sheila Dixit Gharelu Majdoor Kalyan Yojana for financial assistance for domestic workers. Assistance for domestic workers includes admissions for their children to MCD schools and financial help in case of accidents.

(With agencies inputs)