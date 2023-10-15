trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675764
NewsIndia
DELHI-NCR EARTHQUAKE

'Delhi Me Roz Ka Ho Gaya Hai': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes After Earthquake Tremors Jolt Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors jolted Delhi-NCR for the second time in just 10 days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Delhi Me Roz Ka Ho Gaya Hai': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes After Earthquake Tremors Jolt Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: On Sunday evening, earthquake tremors shook the national capital of Delhi and its surrounding areas. This was the second instance of such shaking in Delhi-NCR within just a span of 10 days. As soon as news of the earthquake spread, social media was inundated with memes related to the seismic event. Social media users humorously highlighted the recurring earthquake tremors in the Delhi-NCR region

Sharing a meme on X (formerly Twitter) a user wrote, "Delhi people nowadays - Main bachega nhi idhar, main mar jaayega.... 2nd in 14 days..", "Lagta Hai Earthquake Aaya Hai. Delhi Main To Roz Ka Ho gaya Hai" wrote another user. Check out some funny posts here 

As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit near Faridabad in Haryana with a depth of 10km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana, India", wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram regions.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?