'Delhi Me Roz Ka Ho Gaya Hai': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes After Earthquake Tremors Jolt Delhi-NCR
Earthquake tremors jolted Delhi-NCR for the second time in just 10 days.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: On Sunday evening, earthquake tremors shook the national capital of Delhi and its surrounding areas. This was the second instance of such shaking in Delhi-NCR within just a span of 10 days. As soon as news of the earthquake spread, social media was inundated with memes related to the seismic event. Social media users humorously highlighted the recurring earthquake tremors in the Delhi-NCR region
Sharing a meme on X (formerly Twitter) a user wrote, "Delhi people nowadays - Main bachega nhi idhar, main mar jaayega.... 2nd in 14 days..", "Lagta Hai Earthquake Aaya Hai. Delhi Main To Roz Ka Ho gaya Hai" wrote another user. Check out some funny posts here
People of Delhi NCR running out from their houses after earthquake #earthquakepic.twitter.com/NGuB2SXmiv — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 15, 2023
pov : you live in Delhi#earthquake pic.twitter.com/0vnwlpvVhq — SwatKat(@swatic12) October 15, 2023
#earthquake
Delhi people nowadays - Main bachega nhi idhar, main mar jaayega.... 2nd in 14 days..
But today I Don't realised it.. pic.twitter.com/IDsjNFN3kz— Kanishka Rao ~ (@Nonitroublmaker) October 15, 2023
Strong #earthquake jolts Delhi NCR, epicentre in Haryana's Faridabad pic.twitter.com/Sl93MRND3c — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) October 15, 2023
Tectonic plates in Delhi in every 5 days:#earthquake pic.twitter.com/JGdxfLEIpy — TanujSingh ki MKC (@ishant45_) October 15, 2023
Delhi NCR People’s every Month:#earthquake #DelhiNCR pic.twitter.com/FJ4D4qbink — Mahabali Thanos (@MahabaliThanos) October 15, 2023
As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit near Faridabad in Haryana with a depth of 10km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana, India", wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram regions.
Live Tv