Delhi Metro Blue Line faces technical snag again, services disrupted

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation on Thursday tweeted that the train services on its Blue Line, connecting Delhi's Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City or Ghaziabad's Vaishali, will be delayed. "Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted. Delhi Metro Blue Line is the busiest line in the national capital. Metro services will remain normal on all the other routes.

"There has been damage to the overhead electrification wire due to a flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done," DMRC added.

The Blue Line metro services were disrupted three times in the past four days. On Monday, services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations were disrupted for over one and a half hours. (With agency inputs)

