हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro Blue Line faces technical snag again, services disrupted

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation on Thursday tweeted that the train services on its Blue Line will be affected.

Delhi Metro Blue Line faces technical snag again, services disrupted

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation on Thursday tweeted that the train services on its Blue Line, connecting Delhi's Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City or Ghaziabad's Vaishali, will be delayed. "Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted. Delhi Metro Blue Line is the busiest line in the national capital. Metro services will remain normal on all the other routes. 

"There has been damage to the overhead electrification wire due to a flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done," DMRC added. 

The Blue Line metro services were disrupted three times in the past four days. On Monday, services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations were disrupted for over one and a half hours. (With agency inputs)

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi MetroBlue lineDMRCDelhi Metro Railway CorporationNoida Electronic City
Next
Story

Presidential Election 2022 to be held on July 18: Here's how President of India is elected

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Mob attacks temple in Pakistan