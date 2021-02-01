हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro closes entry, exit gates of 4 stations on Green Line, read details

File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday (February 1) closed the entry and exit gates of at least four metro stations on the Green Line as the farmers' agitation intensified against the Centre’s agriculture laws. The stations which have been closed by the DMRC are - Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border. 

Thousands of farmers have been converging at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border following a tearful Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s impassioned appeal to protesters to bolster the stir.

Earlier this morning, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory that vehicular traffic was diverted at Akshardham for Noida and suggested an alternative routes. "Traffic will remain affected on Road no. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to closing of border," it tweeted.

The suggested diversion points include Akshardham Setu towards Akshardham, NH-9, Max Hospital cut NH-24 towards Hassanpur depot, Ghazipur roundabout towards Anand Vihar, Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi, Kondli Pul towards Ghazipur roundabout. The suggested diversion point have been open at 10.05 am and from the point of National Highway No 9, National Highway No 24 open from the Upper UPPER side UP Gate towards Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur. 

Notably, the Centre has extended the deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till February 4 to maintain law and order in Ghaziabad in view of the farmers’ protest. The farmers have continued to camp at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders amid heavy security deployment for over two months now.

