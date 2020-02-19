Delhi Metro extends e-rickshaw services to 12 more stations to boost last-mile connectivity

New Delhi: Delhi Metro on Wednesday (February 19) extended e-rickshaw services to 12 more Metro stations spread across its network in the national capital, where now 29 stations will have a fleet of over 1000 e-rickshaws to provide the last mile connectivity to passengers of nearby localities from 6 AM to 11 PM.

A K Garg, Director (Operations), today flagged off this fleet of around 250 e-rickshaws, termed as called SmartE, from Patel Nagar Metro station. These E-rickshaws will be plying from 12 stations, including Qutab Minar, Ghittorni, Arjangarh, Nawada, Shadipur, Patel Nagar, Nangloi, Nangloi Railway station, Govindpuri, Harkesh Nagar Okhla, Moolchand and Botanical Garden, to boost the last mile connectivity for passengers between 6 AM and 11 PM.

To date, over 800 e-rickshaws were plying from 17 Metro stations facilitating over one lakh passengers to reach their destinations daily. With the latest addition, the number of e-rickshaws has gone beyond 1000 covering 29 Metro stations.

In the next 2-3 months, 12 more stations are likely to be added to this facility. Around 500 more e-rickshaws will be put into service to strengthen the last mile connectivity.

With a covered cabin and full front windscreen, these GPS enabled SmartEs will provide the last mile connectivity within an area of 3-4 KM around the said Metro stations. The fares have been kept very nominal at a base price of Rs 10 for the first 2 KM and Rs 5/- for every subsequent KM.

The commuters can also book vehicles through the SmartE app and pay digitally for their rides.

In recent years, DMRC has introduced many eco-friendly initiatives to ensure a robust last-mile connectivity system enabling the commuters to use non-polluting public transport over personal vehicles.

Some of the initiatives taken in recent years are:

1. Feeder Buses: 174 Non-AC CNG feeder buses (26+1 seater) are being operated on 32 feeder routes approved by State Transport Authority. The services are available from 69 Metro stations.

2. E-rickshaw Services: Organised services by the DMRC authorised e-rickshaw operators from 29 Metro stations. All e-rickshaws are GPS enabled. Full front screen and covered cabin for extra safety, security and comfort. E-rickshaws of reputed manufacturers have been inducted to provide extra comfort during rides. All the e-rickshaws are registered with concerned RTO.

3. Cab Aggregator Kiosks: UBER booking kiosk are also available at 12 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Dwarka Sector-21, HUDA City Centre, Sikanderpur, IFFCO Chowk, Vaishali, Kaushambi, Raja Nahar Singh, Botanical Garden, NOIDA City Centre, NOIDA Sector-15 and NOIDA Sector-16. At 50 metro stations, the kiosks are being planned by end of March 2020. The DMRC will add kiosks at 210 Metros stations.

4. E-scooter Services: Rental services available from four metro stations viz. Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, Dwarka Sector-9 and Nehru Enclave. It will be extended to three more metro stations- Kashmere Gate, IIT, and New Delhi.

5. Public Bicycle Sharing Services: Paddle cycle services are operational from 16 Metro stations, while battery-operated cycle services are operational from 36 metro stations.