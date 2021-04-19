Delhi metro frequency reduced during lockdown, check details here

New Delhi: As the national capital goes for a complete lockdown starting Monday night, the Delhi metro has announced a special schedule for commuters.

The frequency of the trains will be reduced as per the new rules which will remain in effect till the lockdown is in place that is till April 26.

During the peak hours, that is, from 8 am to 10 am in the morning and 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening, trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes. Apart from that the frequency will be kept at 60 minutes throughout the day.

“In view of the curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm today till 5am on 26 April, Delhi Metro services will be available during the morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was quoted as saying by ANI.

“For rest of the hours of the day, metro rail services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes only. Services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of the valid IDs,” DMRC added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier announced that the city will be put under complete lockdown from the night of April 19 till April 26 morning.

"Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly," said the Delhi CM.

