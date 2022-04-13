हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro helped passengers save 269 million hours of travel time in 2021, finds study

The DMRC said that it also helped remove over five lakh vehicles from the streets of the national capital daily last year. 

Delhi Metro helped passengers save 269 million hours of travel time in 2021, finds study
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (CREDITS: DMRC)

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday (April 12, 2022) said that passengers cumulatively saved a "mammoth 269 million hours of travel time" in 2021 by using its metro services.

In a statement, the DMRC added that it also helped remove over five lakh vehicles from the streets of the national capital daily last year. 

"This figure has also increased from about 4.74 lakhs in 2019", the statement added.

According to a study conducted by The Energy Research Institute (TERI), the annual time saved by passengers would "more than double to 572.5 million hours in 2031", the statement said. 

"Delhi Metro has been one of the most responsible organizations when it comes to its care for the environment. It is also a pioneer in solar power generation with a present capacity of about 37 MW," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC.

"Delhi Metro remains the first rail-based organization in the world to claim carbon credits for its regenerative braking and modal shift initiatives," he added.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro, Gurugram). 

Meanwhile, in order to further upgrade and strengthen the X-Ray baggage Scanning System (X-BIS System) at the security frisking points of Metro stations, the DMRC has started introducing highly advanced and state-of-the-art baggage scanners.

"The advanced features in these newly introduced baggage scanners will ensure extra safety and security to the passengers and will also be more convenient for the old age and women commuters while lifting up and putting in heavy baggage items for scanning," the DMRC said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi MetroDelhi Metro Rail CorporationDMRCTERI
Next
Story

One dead, 6 injured after speeding car hits multiple vehicles in Noida

Must Watch

PT7M38S

DNA: Economic Crisis -- Sri Lankans fleeing India