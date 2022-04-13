New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday (April 12, 2022) said that passengers cumulatively saved a "mammoth 269 million hours of travel time" in 2021 by using its metro services.

In a statement, the DMRC added that it also helped remove over five lakh vehicles from the streets of the national capital daily last year.

"This figure has also increased from about 4.74 lakhs in 2019", the statement added.

According to a study conducted by The Energy Research Institute (TERI), the annual time saved by passengers would "more than double to 572.5 million hours in 2031", the statement said.

As per a study conducted by The Energy Research Institute (TERI), the annual time saved by passengers will more than double to 572.5 million hours in 2031. To read more, visit https://t.co/181QhCkifB pic.twitter.com/qVaxJNPodJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) April 12, 2022

"Delhi Metro has been one of the most responsible organizations when it comes to its care for the environment. It is also a pioneer in solar power generation with a present capacity of about 37 MW," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC.

"Delhi Metro remains the first rail-based organization in the world to claim carbon credits for its regenerative braking and modal shift initiatives," he added.

The Delhi Metro is generating over 37 MW of solar power through solar power plants at its stations, depots, offices and residential complexes. Sustainability in motion - Our responsibility, our pride. #DelhiMetroCares pic.twitter.com/ikSwAU6U06 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) April 12, 2022

The Delhi Metro annually helps reduce over 7 lakh tonnes of pollutants from the air in the national capital. Conserving the environment - Our responsibility, our pride. #DelhiMetroCares pic.twitter.com/cd0G3C8x7R — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) April 12, 2022

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro, Gurugram).

Meanwhile, in order to further upgrade and strengthen the X-Ray baggage Scanning System (X-BIS System) at the security frisking points of Metro stations, the DMRC has started introducing highly advanced and state-of-the-art baggage scanners.

In order to further upgrade & strengthen the X-Ray baggage Scanning System at security frisking points of Metro stations, DMRC has started introducing highly advanced & state-of-the-art baggage scanners at stations in a phased manner. To read more, visit https://t.co/rK6yzP2plf pic.twitter.com/xzre9C4slD — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2022

"The advanced features in these newly introduced baggage scanners will ensure extra safety and security to the passengers and will also be more convenient for the old age and women commuters while lifting up and putting in heavy baggage items for scanning," the DMRC said.

Live TV