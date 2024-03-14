Delhi Metro Phase 4 Expansion: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of 2 New Corridors Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the commencement of two fresh corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4. This significant event will take place at the JLN Stadium on Thursday, marking a new chapter in the capital’s urban transit system. The upcoming additions to the metro network will bridge Inderlok with Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar with Saket G Block. Spanning over 20 kilometers, these new stretches aim to enhance the city’s connectivity and alleviate the perennial problem of traffic snarls.

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, gave the green light to this project on Wednesday, setting the stage for a transformative urban infrastructure development. An investment of Rs 8,399 crore has been earmarked for these corridors, with contributions coming from the Central government (Rs 4,309 crore), the Delhi government, and various international funding bodies.

Key Details Of New Metro Corridors

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor, an extension of the Green Line, will intersect with six other lines, enhancing the network’s versatility. Meanwhile, the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will link four lines, all while being an entirely elevated route.

This corridor will feature eight elevated stations, creating a seamless travel experience from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block, passing through key areas like Andrews Ganj and Greater Kailash-1.

Approximately 11.35 km of this corridor will run underground, complemented by 1.03 km of elevated tracks. This line will host 10 new stations, providing direct access to central and east Delhi from the Bahadurgarh region.

These corridors will introduce eight new interchange stations, significantly enhancing the connectivity within the existing metro network.

As part of its fourth phase, the Delhi Metro is constructing an additional 65 km of routes, with these corridors slated for completion in stages by March 2026.

Currently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates an extensive network of 391 km with 286 stations, positioning it as one of the most rapidly expanding metro systems globally.