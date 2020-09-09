Delhi Metro resumes operations on Blue and Pink lines from September 9

Three days after resuming services on the Yellow Line, the Delhi Metro resumed services on its Blue Line and Pink Line from 7:00 AM on Wednesday (September 9). The services on these lines were suspended 171 days ago due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in India.

It is to be noted that metro services in Delhi-NCR have been closed since March 22.

On Monday (September 7), the Delhi Metro had resumed services on its Yellow Line, with many measures measures for the safety of passengers and curtailed operations.

Delhi Metro decided to resume its services after the Union Home Ministry gave permission for their operations in its Unlock 4 guidelines.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will resume its services in three stages.

Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational on Monday.

According to DMRC, around 15,500 passengers availed the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro combined on Monday.

"As part of the stage-I of graded resumption of metro services, the Delhi Metro will resume operations after 171 days on its Blue Line i.e., Line-3/4 from Dwarka Sec -21 to Electronic City/Vaishali (65.35 km, 58 stations) and Pink Line i.e, Line-7 from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar (57.58 km, 38 stations) from tomorrow," the DMRC said in a statement.

The DMRC added that services will be available on both of these lines from 7-11 AM in the morning and from 4-8 PM in the evening along with Yellow Line and Rapid Line.

The re-opening of Blue and Pink lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange metro stations from Wednesday, including Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Like); INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line); Mayur Vihar Phase - I (Blue Line & Pink Line); Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line); Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line) and Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro).

Notably, three more lines- Red Line i.e, Line-1 from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Ghaziabad); Green Line i.e, Line-5 from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh (Bahadurgarh); and Violet Line i.e, Line-6 from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) will resume services from September 10. The DMRC said that the time schedule for these lines will also remain the same.