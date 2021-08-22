हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Metro

Delhi metro services affected for 3 hours due to technical issues on Pink Line section

Many commuters had taken to Twitter to share the hardship faced by them due to the long delay in services.

File photo

New Delhi: Several passengers faced discomfort as services were affected for about three hours on a section of the Pink Line due to a technical snag on Saturday night.

Services between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden stations were affected due to a technical issue with the OHE (overhead equipment) line, sources said.

The Pink Line was fully connected, end-to-end, after a small segment near Trilokpuri was bridged.

The 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, spans 38 stations.

The snag occurred about 7 pm and was fixed around 10 pm, sources said.

Earlier, the DMRC tweeted at 7.17 pm: "Pink Line Update Delay in service between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden. Normal services on all other lines".

Around 10.11 pm, it tweeted: "Pink Line Update. "Normal service has resumed".

"There was a delay on the Pink Line between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden due to an OHE-related issue. It was resolved and services were normalised around 10 pm. It was not a major issue," a source said.

Many commuters had taken to Twitter to share the hardship faced by them due to the long delay in services.

Tags:
Delhi MetroDelhi Metro servicesDelhi Metro delay
