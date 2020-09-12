Delhi metro starts services following regular timing on all sections from today

New Delhi: Days after resuming operations in its Yellow, Blue, and Pink line the Delhi Metro on Saturday (September 12) started running trains at regular timings (6 am to 11 pm).

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also resumed the Airport Express Line on Saturday and asked people to follow guidelines. DMRC tweeted, ''With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when traveling.''

With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/e9BsAS9A9B — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 12, 2020

The DMRC on Friday informed that metro services will begin on the sections from September 12 and service will be available from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM on all lines. DMRC also said that services in Phase 3 will also begin from September 20 following the earlier time table.

The metro services were shut on March 22, in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

The metro services in Delhi resumed services on the Yellow line from September 7 with many measures for the safety of passengers and curtailed operations.

The services in Blue Line and Pink Line were restored on September 9 from 7:00 AM. It is to be noted that metro services in Delhi-NCR have been closed since March 22.