Delhi Metro still preferred mode of transportation for people in capital

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said that it is still a preferred mode of transportation for the people of the national capital, as daily average journeys has risen from 50.13 lakh last week to 58.36 lakh journeys on Monday (November 4).

About the line utilisation, it said "the average journey performed every day rose by 16% from 50.13 lakh last week to 58.36 lakh journeys performed this Monday. With 62.99 lakh journeys, DMRC has also achieved a record of the highest journeys on a single day on September 22, 2019."

The DMRC tweeted today as "Delhi Metro continues to be a preferred mode of transportation for the people of the capital. The daily average journeys performed rose from 50.13 lakh last week to 58.36 lakh journeys performed this Monday."

Notably, the line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors used by a passenger to reach their destination. Sharing the details on its official Twitter handle, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier tweeted, "Delhi Metro is truly Delhi NCR`s backbone. In September 2019, Line Utilisation grew to 54.26L from 40.25L in May 2018, a hike of 35%. At this pace, we are true #UncloggingDelhi."

"In a span of just 2 years, the average daily passenger kilometre has seen an increase of over 27%. What was 406.01 lakh km in October 2017 has witnessed a tremendous growth to 517.39 lakh km in September 2019!" it said in a follow-up tweet.

The Delhi Metro began its first services on Shahdara-Tis Hazari corridor of Red Line in December 2002. Over the years, the network has spanned length and breadth across Delhi-NCR and carries over 20 lakh passengers every day.

Currently, Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines.