Delhi Metro: Timings of first, last train on Pink Line revised, check details here

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday (August 14) announced that the timings for the first and last train on the Pink Line have been revised from the night of August 16 and will remain so till September 10.

Taking to Twitter, the DMRC informed that the step has been taken in order to ‘integrate the signalling system’ between Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. “To integrate the signalling system between recently opened Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line, the first and last train services to be effective from the night of 16.08.21 till 10.09.2021 on this Line will be as per given below timings,” the DMRC said in a series of tweets.

First train service from both the ends (Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar) will commence at 6:30 AM (instead of present 6:00 AM) Similarly, the last train service from both the ends will start at 10:00 PM (instead of 11:00 PM at present) — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 14, 2021

As per the new timings, the DMRC said, the first train services will start from 6.30 am and the last train will commence at 10 pm. “First train service from both the ends (Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar) will commence at 6:30 AM (instead of present 6:00 AM). Similarly, the last train service from both the ends will start at 10:00 PM (instead of 11:00 PM at present),” DRMC tweeted.

Further, it added, “On Sundays, services from both the ends will continue to commence from 8:00 AM (as is the present practice) but the last train service from both the ends will start at 10:00 PM (instead of present 11:00PM).”

Normal first and last train services from 6:00 AM and 11:00 PM on Pink Line will resume from 11th September 2021 onwards. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 14, 2021

The DMRC said these revised timing will remain in effect till September 10 and the “normal first and last train services from 6:00 AM and 11:00 PM on Pink Line will resume from 11th September 2021 onwards.”

Last week, a small segment of Pink Line at Trilokpuri was inaugurated making it the longest operational corridor of the network. This made the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which constitutes 38 stations, fully linked for the first time, PTI reported.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section of about 289 metre between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, virtually.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018.

(With agency inputs)

