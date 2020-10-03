Delhi metro to begin service at 6 am on October 4 due to UPSC exams

New Delhi: The Delhi metro will begin to begin at 6 am on October 4 (Sunday) from terminal stations of all lines as a measure to facilitate the students for the UPSC examinations.

The DMRC gave the information on its official Twitter handle. "To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Saturday.

The Civil Services exam is scheduled to be held on October 4. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the central service recruiting body, has set guidelines which the candidates appearing for the exam in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners, and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in.

UPSC had earlier scheduled the exam on May 31. Due to COVID-19 pandemic the exam was postponed.