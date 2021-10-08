Delhi Metro to implement NCMC in 8 metro corridors, here’s all you need to know

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is intensifying its efforts to implement the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in Metro train services. NCDC falls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative.

The proper implementation of NCMC will enable seamless travel by metro rails and other transport systems across the country besides retail shopping and purchases.

According to a report in Jagran, to implement this initiative the DMRC is upgrading the automatic fare collection gates (AFC) gates installed at metro stations in a phased manner. For this, Delhi metro is going to purchase new AFC gates for Phase IV stations and upgrade thousands of AFC gates installed at the existing Metro Corridor (Metro Line of Phase I, Phase II and Phase III) at a cost of Rs 411.61 crore.

More about NCMC:

NCMC is an automatic fare collection system and it was launched in India with the tagline of ‘One Nation One Card’ in 2019. The idea was floated by Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Nandan Nilekani committee. NCMC enables the citizens to use their NCMC-compliant RuPay debit card, which is also used for shopping, banking transactions, for seamless travel. This initiative is expected to be implemented in Delhi metro in the upcoming year.

