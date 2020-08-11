Delhi Metro to reach its highest point at Haiderpur Badli Mor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro is all set to scale new heights in Phase 4 as its viaduct at Haiderpur Badli Mor will be the highest ever in its network. In this project, while the height of the rail level will be 28 metres, the pier supporting the viaduct will be 25 metres, the highest till date.



This will be much higher than Delhi Metro's present highest position at Dhaula Kuan, where the Pink Metro Line passes at a height of 23.6 metres.



The height has been necessitated as at this location, the viaduct will cross the presently operational Yellow Line viaduct. The height of the new Metro line will be more than the height of an eight-storey building.



The Phase 4 platform at Haiderpur Badli Mor, which will come above the Phase 3 station, will also be the highest ever platform in Delhi Metro at a height of 23.5 metres. The Mayur Vihar Phase 1 metro station on Pink Line is at a height of 22 metres while the Karkardooma station is at a height of 20 metres.



DMRC engineers are planning a detailed construction plan to execute this meticulous project. Construction of the pier and the subsequent launching of the spans will be done without impacting operations on the Yellow Line, one of Delhi Metro's busiest corridors.



CCTV cameras and other monitoring equipment will be installed to keep round the clock checks on operations. A dedicated team of engineers will be employed 24x7 to monitor the progress.



The 28.92 km long Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor is an extension of Magenta Line and will come up with 22 stations. Construction work on this particular section started in December 2019.

Take a look at the pics:

Under Phase 4, 61.679 kilometres of new Metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro. Out of this, 22.35 kilometres will be underground.

Additional info:

How much gap is needed between two Viaducts?

Minimum clearance – 8.5 metres from existing rail level to bottom of proposed structure.

What is the approximate height of Yellow Line viaduct?

At Haiderpur Badli railway X-ing: 16.50 mt.

At Haiderpur Badli near existing Line 2 Station (over road): 17.95 mt.

What is the exact location?

At Haiderpur Badli railway X-ing

At Haiderpur Badli near existing Line-2 Station (over road)

Which road is there below?

Railway X-ing (Delhi-Ambala Section)

At Haiderpur Badli near existing Line 2 Station (over road): Outer Ring Road

When it is planned to cast the pier?

At Haiderpur Badli railway X-ing: March 2, 2021 proposed date for casting of pier.

At Haiderpur Badli near existing Line 2 Station (over road): October 8, 2020 proposed date for casting of pier.