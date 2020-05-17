Delhi Metro to remain suspended till May 31 due to COVID-19 lockdown extension

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday (May 17, 2020) announced that the metro services will remain shut after the coronavirus lockdown across the country was extended till May 31, 2020.

The DMRC tweeted: "In light of the extension of the lockdown, Metro services will remain closed for commuters till May 31. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at helpline@dmrc.org."

Public Service Announcement In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters till 31st May. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at helpline@dmrc.org. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 17, 2020

The Delhi Metro has not been in operation since March 22.

At present, DMRC is taking up the necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the trains and indoor areas of stations such as entrance lobbies, corridors, staircases, escalators, elevators, security areas, etc.

Other necessary logistical arrangements such as provision for hand sanitization/thermal screening at stations and installation of social distancing related signages are also being handled in the interim.

Delhi Metro authorities have already trained their housekeeping and other staff to adhere to enhanced safety norms to make them ready to do their jobs whenever the services are ordered to be resumed, officials said.

DMRC is working out a detailed cleaning & maintenance procedure in view of the pandemic. The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves 264 stations over 2200 coaches and over 1100 escalators and 1000 lifts. Protocol for social distancing etc. are also being worked on. pic.twitter.com/Yky1raKR4P — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 13, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced an extension of lockdown till May 31 to curb the spread of the infectious coronavirus. Lockdown 4.0 will commence from Monday and will last till May 31, according to the MHA notification.

In an order issued, the MHA said that all domestic and international flights, educational institutions, and hotels/clubs will continue to remain prohibited from functioning throughout the country. However, the government allowed the inter-state movement of vehicles and buses with the mutual consent of states.