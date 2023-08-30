Delhi Metro To Run Around 106 Extra Train Trips On Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Delhi Metro will be running around 106 extra train trips on its corridors on Wednesday to facilitate passengers on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials said. Taking to X, it further informed that additional Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) personnel will also be deployed at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters.

Guards and customer facilitation agents will be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters, the DMRC said. If required, additional standby trains will also be kept for induction into services to clear the rush, officials said.

Passengers are requested to use the DMRC Travel Mobile App to buy QR code-based tickets to avoid rush at ticket counters, the DMRC said.

In a significant milestone, the Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever ridership with 6.81 million passengers on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 6.61 million set in February 2020. The busiest lines were the Yellow Line, followed by the Blue Line and the Red Line. The increase in ridership is attributed to the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan.

“This remarkable milestone comes after a period of challenges and reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi-NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC. This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

DMRC has been operating at around 90% of pre-pandemic levels, with an average daily ridership of 5.5-6 million passengers. DMRC will be running extra train trips and deploying additional staff to accommodate the expected surge in passengers during Raksha Bandhan.

DMRC operates a network of approximately 391km in Delhi-NCR which consists of 287 stations and 12 Metro lines, including the Rapid Metro Line in Gurugram and the Aqua Line in Noida.