Delhi Metro to shut three yellow line stations today in view of farmers’ protest

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday (June 25, 2021) issued a notification stating that three Yellow Line Metro stations namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for the public from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday (June 26, 2021) as advised by Delhi Police in view of security reasons.

“As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday),” DMRC tweeted on Friday.

As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday). — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 25, 2021

The announcement by the Delhi metro comes in the view of a protest march called by farmers on June 26. Earlier, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav on Thursday had said that they will hold a protest march across the nation on June 26 to mark the completion of seven months of the farm agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

A spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union told PTI that, "Farmers are gathering again in large numbers at the Ghazipur border" in a show of strength.

Farmers have been protesting since November 25, seeking repealing of the three central farm laws.

Live TV