Delhi Metro to take over operations of the rapid metro, Gurugram from Tuesday

Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram from Tuesday night.

However, the services of the 11.6 km long corridor will continue to operate as per the normal time table without any changes.

The rapid metro link is developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL).

DMRC is committed towards providing the best possible services to the commuters of Rapid Metro line. The DMRC management has already deployed adequate staff to maintain station Operations, Train Operations, Signalling and Telecom, Electrical, Traction, Safety and Security, etc. so that the passenger services remain smooth and trouble-free.

With the takeover of operations of Rapid Metro, the total operational Metro network Delhi and NCR extends to 389 KM with 285 stations including the NOIDA-Greater NOIDA corridor.

The names of the stations covered by the Rapid Metro system are Sector 55-56, Sector 54 Chowk, Sector 53-54, Sector 42-43, Phase -1, Sikanderpur, Phase-2, Phase-3, Moulsari Avenue, IndusInd Bank Cybercity, Vodafone Velvedere Towers.

The train services on the rapid metro route start at 6 AM in the morning from Sector 55-56 station and Sikenderpur Station with a frequency of 4.30 minutes during morning peak hours and 5.15 minutes during evening peak hours. The last revenue train service departs at 10 PM from Sector 55-56 station.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in September had issued an order which asked the handover of Rapid metro operations from Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram South Limited (RMRGSL) to DMRC.