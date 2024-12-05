Delhi Metro Update: Delay In Blue Line Services Between Moti Nagar And Kirti Nagar Due To THIS Reason

Delhi Metro Update: A delay occurred in the services of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro running between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Thursday.

The delay occurred following a cable theft issue and will be rectified by the end of the operational hours in the night. Due to cable theft, trains would operate at restricted speed on the affected section during the day and could result in a delay of the services, as per DMRC.

Blue Line Update



Passengers were requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey would take additional time.

In a post on social media platform X, DMRC said, "Blue Line Update The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours at night. Since the trains will operate at restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delays in services. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey shall take some additional time."