Delhi Metro's Grey line plying between Dwarka-Najafgarh to open on October 4

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor, known as the Grey line metro, will be open for service from October 4 (Friday).

The 4.2 km-long corridor will have three stations, namely, Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh, with Dwarka section being the interchange section with Blue line.

Grey Line Update The Dwarka – Najafgarh corridor will be formally flagged off on 4th October, 2019 by Sh. Hardeep S Puri, Hon’ble MoS (I/C) Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and MoS Commerce & Industry and Sh. Arvind Kejriwal, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 30, 2019

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs will inaugurate the Grey line metro on October 4.

"The Dwarka – Najafgarh corridor of Delhi Metro will be formally flagged off on 4th October, 2019 by Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and Sh. Arvind Kejriwal, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi," the press release by DMRC said.

The flagging-off ceremony will take place at Metro Bhawan at 12:15 pm on Friday and passenger services on the section will commence from 5 pm on the same day.

With the opening of this line, the DMRC will expand to 377 km with a total of 274 stations.

"This corridor called Grey Line is a standard-gauge section and out of the 4.295 km, 2.57 km is elevated and 1.5 km underground. With the opening of this section, the Dwarka metro station is all set to emerge as an interchange facility that will connect the sub-city with the locality of Najafgarh," said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communication of the DMRC.