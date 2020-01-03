Delhi Metro's Yellow Line faces delay

New Delhi: The services on a section of Delhi Metro`s Yellow Line were affected on Friday due to "a passenger on track" at Ghitorni metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

In a tweet at 11.23 a.m., the DMRC said: "Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines."

Yellow Line Update Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/7vQL6iCmgF — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 3, 2020

With 37 stations, the Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi with Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. It is one of the busiest lines. It is the third longest metro line on the Delhi Metro network and also one of the busiest.