Delhi Minister lauds fireman who saved 11 people at Anaj Mandi fire, calls him 'Real Hero'

NEW DELHI: The massive fire which broke out at an illegal plastic factory running inside a house in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road engulfed the lives of as many as 43 people in the wee hours of Sunday. However, the number of casualties could have been much higher had a daring firefighter waited for backup before entering the building.

Rajesh Shukla, a firefighter, was one of the first firemen to enter the building in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi, and he saved the lives of as many as 11 people from the fire that engulfed plastice and bag factory on Sunday morning. Shukla was also injured while carrying out the rescue operations, yet he didn't waver from fulfilling his duty.

The firefighter's bravery was lauded by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain, who met him at LNJP Hospital, where the firefighter was taken for treatment.

"Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero," Jain said on microblogging site Twitter, sharing a photo with Shukla.

Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero. pic.twitter.com/5aebB2XLUd — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 8, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (December 8) arrived at the spot where a massive fire killed 43 people in the wee hours of Sunday. The Delhi chief minister expressed deep sorrow over the death of people who lost their lives due to the fire, which broke out at 5:22 AM, inside a building in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area.

Kejriwal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragic incident and said that he has asked the probe team to submit the report within seven days. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families who lost a member in the fire and additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh to those who were injured. The Delhi chief minister is also scheduled to the LNJP hospital and other hospitals where the rescued people are currently undergoing treatment.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also visited the spot and expressed grief over the incident. The BJP MP announced that his party will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Sources told Zee Media that over 60 people have been rescued by the fire fighting officials. Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept."