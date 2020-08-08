Delhi minor sexual assault accused a habitual offender, had murdered woman in 2016

NEW DELHI: Krishan alias Kake, the 33-year-old burglar, who has been charged with brutally assaulting and injuring a 12-year-old minor inside her house in Delhi's Peeragarhi, has been found out to be a repeated offender.

According to the Delhi Police, Krishan was involved in a similar violent incident in the past. He had attacked a woman with a brick in 2006 in Sultanpuri while committing a burglary. The woman had died in the incident. The same year, he tried to kill his brother while he was caught stealing from his house.

The accused told police that he was released from jail after completing his term, a claim being verified by the police.

Meanwhile, the condition of the 12-year-old victim, who suffered severe injuries in a physical and sexual assault, continues to remain critical and she is on ventilator support, sources at the AIIMS said.

The minor, undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS, was shifted to the neurosurgery ICU of the hospital on Thursday night.

On August 4, the girl was physically assaulted and allegedly also sexually abused at her west Delhi home by the accused, who hit her on the face and head with a sharp object. Her rectum and intestines were injured severely by some kind of impalement for which she needed immediate intervention and that is why she was operated upon as soon as she reached the hospital, a senior doctor at the AIIMS had told PTI.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police, who during an interrogation said that he had entered the girl's house with the intention of carrying out a burglary. The gate of the house was partially open and he entered the premises. He took a suitcase and was leaving the house when the girl saw him and raised an alarm.

He took a sewing matching and threw it on the victim. The girl tried to fight, following which the accused caught her and stabbed her with a pair of scissors several times and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

A case has already been registered under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Paschim Vihar West police station.