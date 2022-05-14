हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mundka fire

Delhi Mundka fire updates: CM Kejriwal visits incident site, announces Rs 10 lakh each for families of deceased

For the 12 people who sustained injuries, the Delhi Chief Minister announced Rs 50,000 compensation.

Delhi Mundka fire updates: CM Kejriwal visits incident site, announces Rs 10 lakh each for families of deceased
Photo credits: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (May 14, 2022) visited Mundka, where a four-story building was gutted by a massive blaze on Friday and killed at least 27 people. He said that the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and that the families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakh compensation. 

For the 12 people who sustained injuries, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief announced Rs 50,000 compensation.

He said it was a massive blaze and the bodies were charred to such an extent that it has become difficult to identify them.

ALSO READ | Mundka fire tragedy: Help desk set up, how to get info about your loved ones

 

 

More than 75 people were in the building when the fire broke out on Friday evening near the Mundka metro station. Authorities said the fire started in an office on the first floor and spread rapidly.

During the initial inquiry, the police found that the four-story building was used for providing office spaces to companies. Two owners of the company have so far been arrested as part of a probe to identify suspected safety violations.

