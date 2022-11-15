Delhi Murder: Aftab Amin Poonawalla CUT Shraddha Walker's body parts with THIS weapon, HOWEVER...

topStoriesenglish
Shraddha Walker murder case: Six months ago in Delhi's Mehrauli, lover Shraddha Walker was strangled to death by boyfriend Aftab Amin Poonawalla. After this, the accused Aftab, inspired by the web series 'Dexter', cuts Shraddha's dead body into 35 pieces.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shraddha Walker's body was hacked to pieces by accused lover Aftab Amin Poonawalla using a single sharp weapon. Delhi Police gave such sensational information during the investigation. According to Delhi Police sources, Aftab used a small saw to cut Shraddha's body parts. However, that saw has not yet been recovered. Being a trained chef, Aftab was an expert at using knives.

The police went to the Mehrauli forest area on Monday along with Aftab to collect Shraddha's body parts. According to Delhi Police sources, Shraddha's body was cut into 35 pieces and 10 pieces were recovered. But the fragments have been sent for forensic examination to find out whether they belong to Shraddha or not. It is also known that the DNA of those body fragments will be matched with Shraddha's father's sample. Police also said that Aftab was giving a lot of misleading information about killing Shraddha. But when he was pressed about it, he cried during the interrogation.

Incidentally, six months ago in Delhi's Mehrauli, lover Shraddha Walker was strangled to death by boyfriend Aftab. After this, the accused Aftab, inspired by the web series 'Dexter', cuts Shraddha's dead body into 35 pieces. For 18 days, the pieces of the body were scattered in different parts of the forest of Chhatarpur enclave. In order to avoid suspicion, the police came to know that Aftab used to leave the house around 2 am every night with body parts in a polybag. Delhi Police arrested Aftab on Saturday. An investigation has already been started to look into the entire matter.

