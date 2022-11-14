Delhi murder case: 10 HORRIFIC details of gruesome killing of girl by live-in partner
Aaftab Ameen Poonawal, the accused who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha to death and chopped off her body into pieces used room fresheners and incense sticks to cover the smell of the decaying body of the victim.
New Delhi: The National capital was once again shocked after the brutal murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar who was chopped off by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala after he allegedly strangled her to death in May 2022. Aaftab was arrested by Delhi police on Saturday (November 11) after the parents of the victim approached the police. Poonawal allegedly murdered Shraddha and chopped her body parts into 35 pieces but this is not the only terrifying detail of the brutal murder. Here are 10 petrifying details of the gruesome murder
- Meeting through a dating app: Aftab and Shraddha met each other through a dating app in 2018.
- The couple moved into live-in after a few days of dating and Shraddha's parents did not support her decision.
- The couple shifted to Delhi in May 2022 where their relationship got tense and they started fighting with each other.
- Aftab allegedly strangled the victim to death on May 18, 2022, at their residence in the Chhatarpur enclave in the Mehrauli area of Delhi.
- To store the dead body, the accused bought a 300 L fridge on May 19 and also bought a saw.
- On May 19 2022, the accused chopped off the victim's body into 35 pieces and stored them in the new fridge.
- From May 20 to June 6, on nights Aaftab used to take some pieces of chopped body parts of the victim and throw them in nearby deserted areas.
- The accused was a trained chef and he had practiced the skills to chop mutton and store it. It is believed he used those skills to chop his girlfriend's body and store it in a fridge.
- Aaftab used room fresheners and incense sticks to cover the smell of the decaying body
- The accused was living in the same flat after allegedly committing the gruesome murder of his girlfriend
