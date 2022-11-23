Delhi Murder Case: Big SECRET revealed from Shraddha Walkar's last INSTAGRAM chat- Check HERE

Everyday new revelations are happening in the Shraddha murder case. Accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla is making big revelations one by one in the police interrogation. Now another big news related to this murder case has come to the fore. This is all about Shraddha Walker's last Instagram chat. In her last chat, Shraddha messaged her friend Karan that she had some news to share but was currently very busy with some work. After this message from Shraddha, Karan again asks on May 18, "What news do you have?" On September 24, Karan again asks if she is safe. Now this message is read, but Karan does not get any reply. In such a situation, it is believed that Aftab was accessing Shraddha's Instagram account from her mobile. Aftab was talking to Shraddha's friends using her Instagram.

During police interrogation, the accused told investigators that he had dumped the weapon and the tools which were allegedly used to cut Walkar's body into 35 pieces at DLF Phase-III forest area in Gurugram, sources said. Although the police have not yet found Walker's severed head and other body parts, the police are expected to get clues to important evidence, including the weapon used in the murder.

Aftab Poonawalla (28) was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 12 on charges of killing Shraddha in his rented flat in South Delhi's Mehrauli area. Police had said that Aftab strangled Shraddha to death and cut her body into about 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge at home for about three weeks and then dumped them in different areas of the city for several days.