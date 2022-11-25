Delhi Murder Case: Police to continue search for Shraddha Walkar’s mobile in Bhayandar Creek; Aftab Amin Poonalwalla’s polygraph test to resume today

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police, which is investigating the sensational Shraddha Walkar murder case will continue its sear for the victim’s mobile, which was allegedly destroyed by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla while he was on Mumbai visit after executing the murder. A team of Deli Police, which is already in Mumbai, will also look for more evidence in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the polygraph test on Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who has been accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping the body into 35 pieces in Delhi`s Mehrauli area, which was stopped midway on Thursday after he complained of fever, will resume on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

"The police will bring him again on Friday after which the test will resume," said FSL spokesperson Sanjeev Gupta. Aftab was taken to the FSL in Rohini on Thursday afternoon where his polygraph or lie-detector test began in the evening, sources said.

The sources also said that several questions were asked to Aftab, leading to some vital clues that will further help the police probe the murder of Shraddha Walkar. Official sources said that a pre-medical session to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions, as well as a scientific session was conducted on Aftab at the FSL office on Tuesday evening.

The sources said that the polygraph and a narco test are imperative in this case, as Aftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Five knives seized by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has seized five knives from the Chhatarpur flat of Aftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawing her body into 35 pieces, sources said on Thursday. However, police said, the saw used to cut her body is yet to be recovered.

The knives have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination to ascertain if these were used in the commission of the crime, the sources in the police department said. "If these knives were used during the commission of the crime, will be ascertained only after the forensic examination which takes time," said a source.

Shraddha and Aftab had met through the dating app `Bumble` in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.