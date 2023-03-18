Delhi-NCR: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Lash City, Delhiites Welcome Weather Change

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday afternoon (March 18) after light rain in the region, the previous night. Thunderstorms and lighting are also expected to occur in the next few hours. Delhiites witnessed cloudy skies and cold winds after the drizzle. The Indian Meteorological Department's report of possible rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the country from March 17 to March 20 is likely due to a weather system passing through the region.

Several Delhiites took to Twitter to share visuals of the heavy rain from their homes and streets to celebrate the change in weather.

Strong thunderstorm affecting east #Delhi and adjoining areas of #Ghaziabad and #Noida.

Intense rain, lightning strikes, thunder and #Hailstorm likely in the same area during next 1 hour. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/sVZh2JMZeI — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) March 18, 2023





Aaj upar wala bhi On the Rox peene ko bol raha hai... Cheers! #delhirain pic.twitter.com/ZCncvhLCBi — Capt Shashank (@Capt_Cool1) March 18, 2023

Apart from the Delhi-NCR region, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from March 17-20, said IMD.