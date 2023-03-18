topStoriesenglish2584993
Delhi-NCR: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Lash City, Delhiites Welcome Weather Change

In a surprise weather change, Delhiites witnessed heavy rains on Saturday afternoon (March 18) after weeks of warm weather.

Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday afternoon (March 18) after light rain in the region, the previous night. Thunderstorms and lighting are also expected to occur in the next few hours. Delhiites witnessed cloudy skies and cold winds after the drizzle. The Indian Meteorological Department's report of possible rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the country from March 17 to March 20 is likely due to a weather system passing through the region.

Several Delhiites took to Twitter to share visuals of the heavy rain from their homes and streets to celebrate the change in weather.


Apart from the Delhi-NCR region, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from March 17-20, said IMD.

