New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a warm and humid morning on Friday (July 15, 2022) with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to witness light showers during the day. The Met Office also said that the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 68 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at three degrees above normal at 38.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

There is plenty of moisture with easterly winds are blowing over Delhi and the NCR region from the Bay of Bengal, said Skymetweather in a report. This condition will remain so for the next three days and winds will thereafter see a changeover, which will result in cessation of such activities, the report added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the maximum temperature had settled at 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Delhi’s air quality

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (71) category around 9 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.