New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi and the nearby regions Friday (July 29, 2022). "There will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperature of Friday are likely to hover around 31 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

The Met Office said that light to moderate intensity rain is likely over Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida and Gurugram. The weather department also predicted light rainfall in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan),” said RWFC, New Delhi ina tweet.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Gannaur (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Baraut (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” the weather office tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, several parts of Delhi received rains bringing respite from heat but led to waterlogging in low lying areas and caused traffic snarls on arterial roads. The areas that witnessed rains on Thursday include Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, Jangpura, parts of Lutyens' Delhi, Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat, Zakhira, Pitampura, ITO, Lodhi Road and areas around India Gate among others.

Rains led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of the capital and also affected traffic movement in many areas, including Dhaula Kuan, NH-8, ITO, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, India Gate circle, Aurobindo Marg near INA, Anand Parbat, Rohtak Road, Zakhira, Kirari and Lajpat Nagar.

Additionally, the traffic police also informed residents about rains and possible traffic congestions due to waterlogging, advising commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

"Traffic is affected on NH8 in both the carriageways from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurgaon and vice-versa due to waterlogging near GGR/PGR. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic police said in a tweet.

The weather office had earlier said the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards" and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)