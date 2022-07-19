NewsIndia
DELHI RAIN

Delhi-NCR rain: Light shower, thunderstorm likely in parts of city today, says IMD

The mercury rose by a few notches as the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. But a high humidity added to the capital's discomfort. The city recorded a relative humidity of 79 per cent at 8:30 am, according to data shared by the IMD. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The national capital experienced muggy weather conditions on Monday
  • The meteorological department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday
  • The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (106) category at around 9.30 am

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi-NCR could receive light rain or see thunderstorms in a few places Tuesday. Overcast skies on Tuesday afternoon brought the promise of showers as NCR residents waited for temperatures to go down. The mercury rose by a few notches as the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. 

But a high humidity added to the capital's discomfort. The city recorded a relative humidity of 79 per cent at 8:30 am, according to data shared by the IMD. The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The national capital experienced muggy weather conditions on Monday.

The meteorological department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling around 36 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (106) category around 9.30 am, data from Central Pollution Control Board showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
 

(With PTI inputs)

