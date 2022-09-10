Delhi-NCR rains: Light rains lash parts of national capital, bring relief from humid weather - Check IMD’s forecast

New Delhi: A brief spell of rainfall was recorded in the national capital on Saturday, bringing some respite from the prevailing humid conditions. Light to moderate rainfall was reported in areas such as Mukherjee Nagar, GTB Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri and Kashmiri Gate.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Mandi House pic.twitter.com/z25oAAq17S — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

While the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent, it showed.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (104) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.