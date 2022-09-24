Delhi-NCR rains: List of waterlogged, pothole-filled roads commuters should AVOID at all costs

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR region witnessed heavy rains in the past few days which has led to waterlogging and uprooting of trees in several areas of the region. As a caution to commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday advised commuters to not take certain roads to avoid getting stuck in waterlogging, potholes and uprooted trees.

"Due to incessant rains in Delhi in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Traffic Police said that these areas have been waterlogged and should be avoided:

Libaspur underpass on GT Road

Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road

CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg

Andheria Mor (Gurugram direction) and Vasant Kunj on MG Road

Under the Nizamuddin bridge on the Ring Road

Singhu border near the petrol pump on NH-1

Near Sainik Farm on MB Road

Stretch from the W-Point to the Zoo red light on Mathura Road

Near the Kendriya Sachivalaya on Pandit Pant Marg

From Ardhchini to the PTS red light on Aurobindo Marg

Near the Qutb Minar on Anuvart Marg

Under the Azad Market Flyover on Rani Jhansi Road

The trees are uprooted on the following routes--

Near Shivaji Stadium on Shahid Bhagat Marg

Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road

Near the Qutb Minar on MB Road

Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road

Near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg

Near Laxmibai College on GTK Road

Near the Dwarka Sector 6,7 red light on Dwarka Road

Near DPS Vasant Kunj (south side) on Vasant Kunj road

Near Gharonda apartment on Sreshta Vihar road

Behind Andhra Education on Press Enclave road

Near Shah Jat Gaon on August Kranti Marg

Kalkaji Main Road on Kalkaji road

Stretch from Nanak Piyau to Laxmi Bai college on GTK road

Near Mrignayi Chowk in Dilshad Garden

On GT Road, Lajpat Nagar bus stand on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in B Block Mangolpuri on the Mangolpuri main road

Near Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar on Choudhary Gulab Singh Marg

Near Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg

Karol Bagh Hathi Chowk on Gangadhar Mandir Marg

RK Khanna Tennis stadium (IIT side) on Africa Avenue Road

Africa Avenue Tennis Stadium on Africa Avenue Road

Near the side of Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg

The potholes are located in:

Azad Market Chowk, R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road

Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh

Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road

Near RML hospital on Talkatora road

Near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg

Azad Market near DCM Chowk

Telco T-Point, Dauli Piyau Najafgarh road

Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog

Peeragarhi Chowk on Rohtak Road

Near Swami Dayanand Hospital in Seemapuri

MB Road near Karni Singh Shooting Range

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital and cautioned the citizens about the same.

The yellow alert is issued after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall alerting the citizens to be prepared for the next two-three days. This heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging at very places in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulleting by the IMD this morning said, "a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for next few days followed by a reduction thereafter."

It informed that a widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also expected to occur over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana today.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana on 23rd; Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; East Uttar Pradesh during 23rd,25th and 26th September and over East Rajasthan on 23rs & 24th September 2022."Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over West Uttar Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya today, it added.

It further informed about the expectation for widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning over Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD also informed that the lowest minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celcius was reported on Thursday at Ridge (Delhi) over the plains while the maximum temperature was "marked below normal (-5.1 degree Celcius of less) at most places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)