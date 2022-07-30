New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with rain and thundershowers for the national capital on Saturday (July 30, 2022). IMD said that the city will witness more rainfall on Saturday as well. "The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said.

According to the weather office, the city is likely to receive more rainfall on Saturday as well. Lodhi Road, Jafarpur, Ridge, Ayanagar, Palam, Pitampura, and Jafarpur were among areas that reported light rainfall in the daytime till late evening.

In the meantime, the traffic police also alerted commuters about possible road congestions due to waterlogging, advising them to avoid certain stretches.

"Movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging. Commuters coming from shooting Range side may take left turn from Lal Kuan Red Light and commuters coming from Badarpur side may take Mathura Road to reach their destination," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat. Kindly avoid the stretch," it added.

Meanwhile, the weather office had earlier said the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards" and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)