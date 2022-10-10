Delhi-NCR rains: Noida, Greater Noida schools to remain shut TODAY for classes 1-12

New Delhi: Due to the heavy rains in the past few days, all schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed on Monday (Oct 10) for students of classes 1-12 as per an official order by the Noida DM. The shutdown is applicable to all school boards.

"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

"Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance of the order," Singh stated in the order issued late Sunday night.

The Delhi-NCR region has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the weekend which has brought down the temperature by almost 10 degrees in certain areas such as Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightning for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday as well.

(With PTI inputs)