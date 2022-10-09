Delhi weather update: Rainfall to continue in capital; temperature to drop further

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold weather on sunday morning after heavy rainfall lashed the national capital late Friday night and throughout Saturday. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall intensity over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, South-East Delhi and NCR.

However, due to incessant rains, Delhi observes severe waterlogging in several parts of the national capital including Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the stretch of road between the INA market and the AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, near Zakhira, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur, and Rangpuri, according to civic and PWD officials.

Waterlogging near the Anand Parbat red light slowed vehicular traffic on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira to Anand Parbat.

Despite the inconveniences of waterlogging and traffic congestion, the weather service stated that the constant rains improved air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 37 at 6:40 PM, placing it in the "good" category.

The maximum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below normal, according to the weather department, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, all 12 stations in the national capital received moderate rainfall today, which is expected to decrease by Sunday, but the sky will stay hazy. The weather department, however, has not issued a warning or alert for Delhi. The day will be cloudy with mild to moderate showers in most parts of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The highest and minimum temperatures would be approximately 24 and 21 degrees Celsius," an IMD official told the media.

Relieving Delhiites, the IMD told the media that Delhi will not observe significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

"Delhi mainly received moderate rainfall today. Safdarjung and Lodhi Road recorded 25 mm rainfall while the Palam area received only 4 mm rainfall today morning. But all 12 stations in Delhi received rainfall today. Thereafter rain has been picked and from morning till 2 pm the rainfall was around 15 mm over Safdarjung and this moderate rainfall will continue today. No warning was issued. It is likely to reduce from tomorrow but the sky will remain cloudy. No significant rainfall from 10 Oct onwards, drizzling or light rain might happen," RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD told media. The scientist also stated that the untimely rainfall is occurring in north India due to the interaction between western disturbance over the middle and upper troposphere.

(With Agency Inputs)