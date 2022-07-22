New Delhi: The Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Friday (July 22, 2022) with the minimum temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to witness vercast skies and light to moderate rainfall today. “There will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Friday and Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 68 per cent, the weather office said.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South west, South Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Manesar) Kurukshetra, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Rohtak, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gangoh, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad, Jajau (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Bayana (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” said RWFC, New Delhi in a tweet.

Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gangoh, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad, Jajau (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) July 22, 2022

An IMD bulletin issued on Friday, said that widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand over the week from July 21 to 27. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive rainfall.