New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Friday revealed thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in Delhi and the adjoining areas of the national capital region on Saturday (July 23, 2022). The maximum temperature is likely to settel at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 26 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

"It would be a generally cloudy sky on Saturday with light to moderate rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said.

"Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, West Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi ( ), NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Hissar (Haryana) Chandausi, Bahajoi, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar (U.P.) Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," RWFC, New Delhi said in a tweet today morning.

Similar weather conditions prevailed on Friday in the Capital as the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers. On Friday, the relative humidity oscillated between 98 per cent to 69 per cent, the weather office said.

The IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.