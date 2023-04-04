Delhi-NCR Wake Up To Rain, Thunderstorm; Check IMD's Weather Forecast For The Day

New Delhi: People in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday woke up to rain and thunderstorms with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day. According to the weather agency, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain are expected to continue over the entire Delhi and NCR for the next few hours.

Thunderstorms and light to moderate intensity rain are also likely to occur over Uttar Pradesh's Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja, Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, and Mathura.

The IMD has also predicted showers over Haryana's Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Aurangabad, and Hodal.

Earlier on Monday, sunny skies turned overcast in Delhi by evening, with the maximum temperature settling at 32.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the national capital, recorded traces of rainfall, while some observatories like Ayanagar, Gurgaon, and Jafarpur recorded 1.2 mm, 4.5 mm and 8.5 mm of precipitation respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The humidity levels oscillated between 41 per cent and 94 per cent.

Action suggested due to rain, thunderstorm, lightning over Delhi-NCR

Due to rain in and around Delhi-NCR, the IMD said water logging may take place in low-lying areas, which could lead to traffic congestion and slippery roads.

Routine outdoor buisness/activity very likely to affect.

Strong wind may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds and rain.

Minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.



— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 3, 2023

In view of rain, thunderstorm, and lightning, the Met Department suggested following traffic advisories.

"Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible," it said.

"Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees," it said.

It also suggested not lying on concrete floors and to not lean against concrete walls.

"Unplug electrical/electronic appliancesImmediately get out of water bodies and keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity," the IMD said.

Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.

Immediately get out of water bodies.

Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity. April 3, 2023

No heat wave likely for next five days

According to IMD, maximum temperatures are above normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius for most parts of the country. It is likely to be near normal over most parts of the country for the next five days, the Met department said on Monday.

It also said that no heat wave is likely over any part of the country for the next five days.