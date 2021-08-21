Delhi-NCR wake up to rains and thunderstorms, traffic affected due to waterlogged roads

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR on Saturday (August 21, 2021) woke up to rains and thunderstorms as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers during the day. The continuous rainfall has also led to affecting traffic due to waterlogged roads in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vehicular movement affected due to waterlogging in ITO area following rainfall in parts of the national capital pic.twitter.com/QZLxwWugG7 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

#WATCH | Delhi: Roads waterlogged in Pragati Maidan area as the national capital continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/UY1LsFUt0A — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Delhi Police in the morning around 6:30 informed that the Azad Market underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging. "Please avoid using this route," it said in a tweet.

Traffic Alert Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, Please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021

In a weather bulletin at 6:20 AM, the IMD said that thunderstorm with rain is likely over most places of Delhi and NCR for the next 2 hours.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes part of the national capital; visuals from Connaught Place As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers" today pic.twitter.com/lAkgFMttCq — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

The weather department said, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Panipat, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Jattari (UP) during next 2 hours."

The IMD had earlier forecasted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers till August 23 in the national capital.

