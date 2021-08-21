हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi rains

Delhi-NCR wake up to rains and thunderstorms, traffic affected due to waterlogged roads

File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR on Saturday (August 21, 2021) woke up to rains and thunderstorms as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers during the day. The continuous rainfall has also led to affecting traffic due to waterlogged roads in the national capital.

Delhi Police in the morning around 6:30 informed that the Azad Market underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging. "Please avoid using this route," it said in a tweet.

In a weather bulletin at 6:20 AM, the IMD said that thunderstorm with rain is likely over most places of Delhi and NCR for the next 2 hours.

The weather department said, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Panipat, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Jattari (UP) during next 2 hours."

The IMD had earlier forecasted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers till August 23 in the national capital. 

