DELHI RAINS

Delhi NCR Weather: Rain Lashes Parts Of Capital, IMD Predicts More Showers

The heavy rain on Friday morning caused disruption to normal life as children heading to their school were seen trying to avoid rain on their way.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi NCR Weather: Rain Lashes Parts Of Capital, IMD Predicts More Showers A street food vendor covers himself and his wares with a plastic sheet during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Delhi Weather: The residents in the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the region. This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers in Delhi and surrounding areas.

The heavy downpour caused disruption to normal life as children heading to their school were seen trying to avoid rain on their way. 

Visuals surfaced from across Delhi showing commuters wading through waterlogged roads. Traffic on Aurobindo Marg was affected, and vehicles were seen crawling due to waterlogging at various stretches.

Earlier, RWFC New Delhi had predicted, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi (Jafarpur), NCR (Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.)"

In view of the heavy rainfall, the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory that said, "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from South Extension towards Lajpat Nagar due to breakdown of a truck at Moolchand Underpass. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

In a post on X, the Delhi traffic police said, "Traffic is affected on Press Enclave Road in the carriageway from Saket Court towards Malviya Nagar due to water logging near Malviya Nagar Metro Station. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

IMD Predicts More Showers In Delhi

The morning showers come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its Friday bulletin predicted light to moderate rain in the coming days. According to the IMD, weather in the capital is likely to remain cool throughout the week, and the minimum temperature will hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

